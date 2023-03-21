Mourning in Hollywood. Renowned actor Paul Grant, who gave life to iconic characters in the Harry Potter and Star Wars sagas, was found unconscious on March 16 at King’s Cross station in London. He was immediately taken to the hospital, where he was declared brain dead. The news was confirmed by his daughter, Sophie Jayne, who reported it to The Sun newspaper. And it is that, the British interpreter was connected to artificial life support, until his family made the decision to disconnect it on Sunday the 19th of this month.

Along the same lines, his girlfriend, Marie Dwyer, mourned the loss and assured that he was a wonderful person. “He was so loved by his work, he’s gone too soon. Paul was the love of my life, the funniest man I know. He made my life complete,” she expressed.

event details

Paul Grant, 56, fainted outside the London train station, local police told The Guardian. However, the reason for the fainting is still unknown. An ambulance spokesman said he received a call to report what happened near St. Pancras.

“We sent an ambulance team and a doctor in a response car. We treated a man on the spot and took him to hospital as a priority,” the specialist explained. After disconnecting him from the machines that kept him alive, his daughter confessed to being heartbroken. “I am devastated. My dad was a legend in many ways…he always brought a smile and laughter to everyone’s face,” Sophie Jayne told Sky News.