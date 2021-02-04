CHARLOTTE HORNETS 111 – 118 PHILADELPHIA SIXERS

Joel Embiid, one of the strongest MVP candidates, smashes the Hornets with another display. The Sixers, 16-6, dominate the Eastern Conference with an iron fist. Check the chronicle here.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS 130 – 110 INDIANA PACERS

Domantas Sabonis broke his best scoring mark in an NBA game, but his rival took the game by a difference of 20 points. Check the chronicle here.

ATLANTA HAWKS 116 – 122 DALLAS MAVERICKS

Doncic was a total leader against Trae Young’s Hawks, who lost at home. End to the six-game losing streak that plagued Dallas. Check the chronicle here.

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS 99 – 121 LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS

George, who was one of the players who came out most frustrated from the loss to the Nets because of the treatment the referees gave him, claimed 36 points, including a spectacular, in addition to contributing 4 rebounds and 6 assists. The Clippers star forward said the events of the night before served as inspiration for the game against the Cavaliers.. “I think the experience against the Nets helped us all to realize that we had to fight even harder when it came to achieving the important wins we need to stay ahead in the fight to finish with the best brandGeorge said. George’s scoring inspiration allowed the Clippers (17-6) to get back on the winning track and be the first team in the League to reach 17 wins. Kawhi went to 24 + 6 + 3, while Serge Ibaka added 14 points and Zubac, his teammate in the zone another 10, with 16 rebounds. Collin Sexton, with 27 points, was the best of the Cavaliers.

MIAMI HEAT 100 – 103 MIAMI HEAT

The runners-up fell again, with Butler, to one of the worst in the East. The Wizards won without Westbrook but with a great Beal. Check the chronicle here.

CHICAGO BULLS 103 – 107 NEW YORK KNICKS

Julius Randle scored a maximum of 27 points for the New York Knicks, who beat the Chicago Bulls at home. The Knicks weathered a great Bulls scoring streak in the fourth quarter and they won after losing two nights earlier in Chicago. The Knicks took the victory after losing five of the six previous meetings. Randle tied his personal record by scoring 5 3-pointers and equaled his career best in that section, which he achieved in Brooklyn on December 26, 2019. He made three in a row at the end of the first quarter. Point guard Elfrid Payton had 20 points and forward RJ Barret had 17 for the Knicks (10-13). For the Bulls, the leading scorer was guard Zach LaVine, with 24 points., while Thaddeus Young reached 19. For his part, point guard Coby White made another 13. The Bulls (8-12) lost for the fourth time in the last five games. They also fell to 3-7 in the 10 games the United Center in Chicago has played at home.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER 104 – 87 HOUSTON ROCKET

Backup Kenrich Williams scored 19 points leading to victory over the Rockets. Oklahoma City had allowed 147 and 136 points in its two previous games, both ended with losses. However, against the Rockets, the Thunder allowed the lowest point record so far this season. Darius Bazley had a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds and Dominican center Al Horford scored 17 points. Horford played 29 minutes, scoring 6 of 10 shots from the field, including 2 of 4 triples, 3 of 3 from the personnel line, had 6 rebounds and 3 assists. For the Rockets, guard Eric Gordon had 22 points as the leading scorer, which did not prevent defeat and break a six-game winning streak. Further, Víctor Oladipo scored 19 points and reserve Sterling Brown added 11 for the Houston team. The Rockets set their season high in points on Monday and a low two days later. Houston made a franchise-record 28 3-pointers on 52 attempts Monday, but hit just 12 of 46 in the rematch.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS 111 – 108 MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES

DeMar DeRozan had 30 points as the leading scorer for the San Antonio Spurs, who beat the Timberwolves, one of the worst teams in the competition. The Spurs rallied from a 16-point deficit to beat the Wolves, closing a five-game homestay 3-2 after losing the previous two to the Memphis Grizzlies. Austrian center Jakob Poeltl added 19 points and DeJounte Murray scored 15 for the hosts. For the Timberwolves, the best scorer was Malik Beasley, with 29 points, while guard D’Angelo Russell made another 20. Anthony Edwards scored 14 points as the third highest scorer of his team that did not prevent defeat.. In addition, Ricky Rubio, who came out as a reserve, contributed 8 points in 28 minutes of action by making 4 of 10 shots from the field, achieving 7 rebounds and 7 assists.

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS 123 – 101 PHOENIX SUNS

Zion Williamson had 28 points for the New Orleans Pelicans, who beat the Suns. New Orleans led as many as 28 points in the fourth quarter en route to ending a two-game losing streak and ending the Suns’ winning streak at three. The Pelicans had lost six of their previous 13 double-digit leads, but not this time.. Power forward Brandon Ingram had 23 points and point guard Lonzo Ball added 18 for Stan Van Gundy’s team. The Spanish center Willy Hernangómez contributed 4 goals in 19 minutes of action, scoring 1 of 3 shots from the field, 2 of 4 triples, had 5 rebounds and delivered 2 assists. For the Suns, guard Devin Booker had 25 points as the leading scorer. Further, DeAndre Ayton had a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds and Egyptian forward Abdel Nader added 11 points.

SACRAMENTO KINGS 116 – 111 BOSTON CELTICS

Point guard De’Aaron Fox contributed 26 points and 11 assists that put him at the forefront of the balanced attack of the Kings, who rallied to win over the Celtics. Bahamian guard Buddy Hield made two free throws with six tenths of a second to go and was responsible for ensuring the victory of the Kings (10-11) who won their second consecutive game. Hield finished the game with 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Harrison Barnes did so with 24 points and Tyrese Haliburton added another 21. The Kings also limited the Celtics to two baskets in the final 2:26 after the 3-pointer of the tie. Jayson Tatum, who was the best of the Boston team by contributing 27 points and 10 assists. Tatum also had 9 rebounds that left him at the door of the triple-double, while guard Jaylen Brown reached 21 points, which also did not prevent the defeat of the Celtics, who had the losses of the three best point guards in the squad, all injured. The Celtics, still reeling from the loss of starting point guard Marcus Smart to injury, also had to rest Kemba Walker as a precaution.