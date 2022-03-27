Filch goes crazy, while his son Regan wins the reality show “Dancing on Ice”

Paul Gascoigne never stops making people argue. The former player of the England national team and the Lazionow 54 years old, he became the protagonist of a bad episode during a game between old glories on the field of Rangers Glasgowhis other former team.

“Gazza” played a few minutes of the match between the former Rangers and the team formed by the former Inter Luis Figo, also scoring a goal that was met with a real ovation from his former Scottish fans. However, the episode that most remained in the collective memory occurred in the warm-up, when the quirky former player tripped a little fan who had approached him to greet him. After welcoming him affectionately, Gascoigne surprisingly kicked the boy from behind, who collapsed to the ground in pain.

Woke to this horrible video. Cringeworthy. Hurting a child for admiration, absolute scum of the earth. Any parent would have ran down and knocked him out. Poor kid thought his legend of him was being kind to him. Gazza you’re a self entitled horrible person who needs help #Rangers Class pic.twitter.com/k25HUuz8ky – Gianni Capaldi (@OfficialGianni) March 27, 2022

The ex from Lazio can only console himself with the success of his son Reganwho won “Dancing on Ice”, a talent show for dancing on ice skates, paired with Karina Manta. In Italy we also know Bianca Gascoigne, adopted daughter of the former football player, who works as a model at home and who participated in “Dancing with the stars”. In England, however, she participated in the reality show “Celebrity Love Island”.