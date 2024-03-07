Paul Gascoine The player who shone in the 90s looks unrecognizable, his golden years in football are far behind him, today his life is different, the excesses consumed him and he continues to fight an arduous fight against alcoholism, the same one that has made him live. sad, difficult moments.

Gascoigne He was a talented midfielder for the English team, with unique and enviable characteristics, a player who defended the Three Lions On 57 occasions, he reached a semi-final of a world already a semi-final of a Eurocup.

His talent is rare, little seen in England in the 80s and 90s, when hard play prevailed, the rocky, untalented midfielder, Gascoigne helped change the ideal of a midfielder after his successful spells in Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Lazio, Rangers and others not as successful as in Middlesbrough, Everton, Burnley, Gansu Tianma and Boston United.

“People know Paul Gascoigne, but nobody knows Gazza. Even myself sometimes,” the former English player, who is now 57 years old, begins by explaining in the preview of his documentary 'Gazza vs. Paul' by High Performance Originals.

Gascoigne He recounts difficult moments in his life due to alcohol, a problem for which he has not found a solution, which has led him to isolate himself from his friends and family and experience episodes of depression. “I used to be a happy drunk. I'm not anymore. I'm a sad drunk. I don't go out drinking, I drink inside the house. I try not to get depressed because the world is already depressed enough. And when I'm really depressed, that's when I drink to cheer me up”.

The Briton lost a large part of the fortune he amassed as a player in alcohol, in bars, in nightclubs. Today he lives in a guest room of his agent Katie Davies on the south coast of England. “I live in my agent's house.”

Many times he has tried to find a solution to a life of excess, in his words, he accepted that he is attending meetings of Alcoholics Anonymous clubs “they are fine, they are harmless… After attending the first couple of meetings, I followed the 12 steps and one of them was meeting the person you blamed and apologizing to him. Last year was not brilliant, I was hospitalized for a couple of months. I have a lot of things inside, things that I should share, but that I am afraid to share with people “.

Gazza He does not tell lies, he knows that he could have had an extraordinary career with his qualities, with his unique technique, but sometimes the 'demons' dominated him and the alcohol invaded him, he never felt that he disappointed his coaches, his teammates, or his teammates. The fans feel that they disappointed themselves.

“I don't think I have disappointed any coach, nor the players, nor the fans that I know. If there was anyone I disappointed, it was me, but it was more because of the drink, when I finished playing. I spent many sad years, like when I tore my ligaments and then my kneecap. I missed four years of football. I would have reached 100 caps for England.”

However, fighting this problem is not easy at all, the body asks for alcohol, to avoid it he says he now drinks about 15 cups of coffee a day. “It's really easy, I just try to stay away from dangerous places. If I have a drink, I have it because I want to, it's not for any particular reason. I don't blame anyone, I used to blame a lot of people when I drank.”

Finally, he reflects and says that it is not the time to give up to get rid of the problem that he has fought for half of his life. “I'm proud of what I've given to people. I've donated almost a million pounds to 10 different charities, without anyone knowing. I've never given up. I've never given up. I think the moment I give up will be when I'm in a wooden box. Other than that, I will continue fighting,” he concluded.

