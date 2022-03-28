Gascoigne stole the show at Ibrox. During a match between legends of Rangers and a world team, the Englishman – to the delight of the fans – was awarded a late substitute. And a goal that came about in a laughable way. Even during the warm up, Gascoigne made a name for himself. He had a ball boy come onto the field to play with, but then ‘mercilessly’ knocked the boy down.

Gascoigne came under criticism from various quarters. “Hurt a child for admiration, absolute scum of the earth,” famous Scottish actor and Celtic fan Gianni Capaldi wrote on Twitter. “Any parent would have run up to him and knocked him unconscious. The poor kid thought his legend was kind to him. Gazza, you are a self-righteous horrible person who needs help.”

The ‘World XI’, with the Brazilian Kaka in the ranks, won 2-3 thanks to goals from Claudio Marchena, Nuno Gomez and Ricardo Quaresma. For the Scottish pride, which also includes trainer Giovanni van Bronckhorst, ex-Ajacied Shota Arveladze also scored. See also "New phase of the pandemic": Corona expert council names conditions for easing

But it was mainly the day of Paul Gascoigne, of whom the fans still have great memories despite his later battle with alcoholism and mental illness. Gascoigne, who also played for Tottenham Hotspur and Lazio Roma, spent three years in the Rangers shirt.

Afterwards, Gascoigne spoke of a great feeling, with family and friends in the stands. ,,This day brought back a lot of memories, I experienced many special moments here. When I saw the ‘World XI’ warm up, it occurred to me that we had to choose defense and let go of our high pressing.”

