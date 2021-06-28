Paul Fox horoscope of the week June 28 – July 4, 2021

What is my Paolo Fox horoscope of the week (June 28 to July 4, 2021)? Many Italians ask themselves this question between Sunday and Monday. A way, for those who believe in the horoscope, to peek into their imminent future on different fronts: love, work, relationships with friends and relatives and so on. Are you curious about your weekly horoscope? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox for the week from June 28 to July 4, 2021 found online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, your week will be three stars. In love there is still something wrong, but do not worry because things are about to change. Venus in fact begins a positive transit starting from Sunday that will protect you from every point of view. You can approach the future with positivity. At work, if you have made a request, you can get answers.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope of the week, three stars. In love, some knots are about to come to a head. If the story you are living no longer satisfies you, perhaps it is time to put an end to it and focus on something different. If there have been tensions, face them with confidence and clarify, especially in the last days of the week. At work, you may have been the victim of gossip and this makes you very nervous, so much so that you want to change the air.

GEMINI

Dear Gemini, according to the weekly horoscope, four stars. Friendships can turn into something very special, especially in the month of July. In general, sometimes you feel dissatisfied and would like more attention from your partner, with whom that mental feeling that distinguished you seems to have failed.

THE HOROSCOPE OF PAUL FOX 2021

CANCER

Dear Cancer, five stars. You are experiencing a golden age in love thanks to Venus and her positive transit. Many of you have already had excellent encounters, which may soon turn into something special. You are very shy and sometimes you hide behind armor. Let yourself go without fear. At work, it’s time to start planning what you will be doing in the fall.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope of the week, four stars. With Venus in the sign starting on Sunday, you can make a change in your love life. A flashback is also possible. The loves that are born now are very sensual and promising: to bind you, especially at the beginning, is a strong physical attraction.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, according to the weekly horoscope, five stars. In love you can make new and important acquaintances, which will come in handy. On the other hand, Venus will be on your side in the second half of July. Favorite encounters: you will be intriguing and fascinating, so you could make great achievements. At work you are looking for important answers and by the end of July some good news may arrive.

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, three stars. According to the astrological forecasts of Paolo Fox, this month of June has been really heavy for you, but now the clear sky can return. You may feel attracted to a Leo, Sagittarius or Aries person. At work, things are not going smoothly and you are not satisfied, but don’t let yourself down.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope, four stars. In these days in love it will be necessary to clarify. You are tired of those who do not understand you or want to cheat you or make promises that they do not keep. Love clarity and sincerity. Pay attention to too much nervousness these days, you risk saying a few words too many.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, according to the weekly horoscope, four stars. In love, a promising recovery phase begins for you, after a series of sufferings and stresses that you have accumulated. Venus is back on your side since Sunday: you can finally let yourself go. Don’t be afraid, it will be a promising week. At work, if you have sown well, it is time to reap.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, three stars. Venus in opposition leads to quarrels and discussions with the partner, but already by the weekend things will be back in order. Sometimes you are too stubborn and cannot find a compromise with those around you. It would be better to be able to mediate. If you think a person is not the right one, better move on.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope of the week, three stars. In love you have become intolerant of everything and everyone. It takes very little to make you lose your temper. Many doubts especially for those who have recently had an important story behind them. You want to break free from the past and change course. Agitation at work if someone has not kept their promises.

FISHES

Dear Pisces, according to the weekly horoscope, five stars. Love is the absolute protagonist of your life and you are among the favorite signs of this week. If there is a person you like, go for it with enthusiasm, you have nothing to lose if you are single. A lot of energy at work, stay focused and start planning for autumn.

Read also: 1. All the horoscopes of Paolo Fox; 2. The couple affinities for all the zodiac signs; 3. The table for calculating the ascendant