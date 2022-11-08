Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Wednesday 9 November 2022 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox every day, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers him his predictions on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tua) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that are then reported online by various newspapers. What do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope of tomorrowWednesday 9 November 2022, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, in love those who have been alone for a long time do not want to commit and are doing well. Maybe you settle for an occasional, one-night sex story, but wouldn’t it be better to have someone who loves you by your side? At work, however, many knots will come to a head.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope of tomorrow (Wednesday 9 November 2022), in love there is the possibility of dialogue. There has been no shortage of discussions lately, but it is time to find a meeting point and clarify. Good news coming to work, you may receive a tempting proposal.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, push and pull with Leo and Sagittarius in love. At work, if you have commitments to carry on, do not procrastinate and if possible, close everything within half a month. It is useless to carry around stormy and complex issues. When you can, solve without too many turns.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, those who have been single for a long time may receive an unexpected love at first sight. Those news that suddenly make your day more beautiful. In short, feelings are finally back as protagonists. News is on its way to work, changes are on the way.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope of tomorrow (Wednesday, November 9, 2022), Venus and the Sun dissonant invite caution. From the afternoon you can finally recover and start off again, it’s time to roll up your sleeves. Carry out new business projects.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, the day goes in slow motion, not everything is going the right way. You have so many things to do and tiredness is felt, but you have to resist. At work, on the other hand, you need to get back into the game and do something new. It may be the right time to get off to a great start.

The sign luckiest among you, according to the horoscope of Paolo Fox of tomorrow, is that of Cancer: an unexpected lightning strike is coming.

