Welcome back to the appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope. Today will already be Saturday 18 December. Also this week is coming to an end, let’s find out how today’s day will unfold for the first four signs of the zodiac: Aries, Taurus, Gemini and Cancer.

Aries horoscope on Saturday 18 December

Dear Aries, as predicts the horoscope of Paolo Fox, tomorrow you will live a day stimulating, thanks to transit of Saturn. On the weekend you will feel great! You will have a Jupiter benevolent. You will feel a great desire to get back in the game and all the credentials to do so. The time has come to take the path of new projects for the future.

Horoscope Taurus Saturday 18 December

Dear friends of the Bull, as announces the horoscope of Paolo Fox, today you will have the Moon in opposition. This will make you feel pretty nervous And worry for money and family. You might as well get angry a bit’. Maybe some of you will be struggling with the resolution of some problems that have been caused by others. It will be the case to be a lot cautious.

Gemini Horoscope Saturday December 18th

Friends of the Twins, as the horoscope of Paul Fox, today you will have new ones perspectives to look at. Also, if there is you will engage a little more, in the next two months, the first of the new year, you will have the opportunity to recover in love.

Cancer Horoscope Saturday December 18th

Dear Cancer, as predicts the astrologer’s horoscope Paolo Fox, today you will spend a day enjoyable. You will no longer have Saturn in opposition and the Moon will be in aspect favorable. Get ready to live one comeback, even if not immediate. Gradually you will be able to discard yourself of the anxiety that has dominated her in the last period.