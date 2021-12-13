Here we are also today arrived at the end of the appointment with the horoscope of Paolo Fox. We just have to find out how they will spend the day today Monday December 13 the last four signs of the zodiac: Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces.

How will they spend this Monday the last four signs of the zodiac in mid-December? The Sagittarius will be full of ideas, the Capricorn he will be a little restless. L’fish tank will have a pleasant day, while i Fish they will have to try not to get too tired.

Sagittarius horoscope Monday 13 December

Dear Sagittarius, as the horoscope of Paolo Fox, today you will enjoy the presence of the Moon in your sign. This will push you to concentrate more about yours future. You will have good insights that you will have to realize in the new year. Don’t put them aside! The time has come to get back in the game, to live yours rebirth and the strong ones emotions which you have not been able to enjoy in this year.

Capricorn Monday horoscope 13 December

Friends of the Capricorn, as the horoscope of Paolo Fox, today you will be a lot nervous And fatigued. You will be placed further in front of some difficulty personal that it is time for you to resolve. You will have Venus favorable, but Mars opposite to that you will have to face. This latter planet continues to give you gods small problems on a physical level, in particular from the point of view articulate. Don’t be to break down from these little difficulties!

Aquarius horoscope Monday 13 December

Dear Friends offish tank, as announces the horoscope of Paolo Fox, today the Moon and Mars will be benevolent towards you. You can live on a Sunday enjoyable. In the week that is about to begin the stars there they will spur to get rid of many burdens. Soon you will be able to experience some Announcements in love It is in the work. You will be ready to to start a new path, perhaps changing working group. Waiting for you Announcements!

Pisces Monday horoscope 13 December

Dear Fish, as the horoscope advises Paolo Fox, today you shouldn’t put on your physique too much under pressure. You may wonder if you really are lovers of the person next to you or the one you are dating. Be aware of the fact that in the next two weeks you will have to take important ones decisions at work. You will also be able to understand if the relation that you are living may have a long life or if it is only one cooked.