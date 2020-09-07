Paul El Kharrat, the youngest champion of the game “Les 12 coups de midi” on TF1, released a book, “My 153rd victory”, published by Harper Collins. (RESERVE)

One year after his 152 victories in the television program “Les 12 coups de midi” on TF1, Paul El Kharrat, now aged 21, explains that it has not completely changed his life, except on some aspects : “In any case at the social level, we will say that it helped me to acquire new knowledge. (…) It took care of me a bit “.

My 153rd victory is prefaced by Jean-Luc Reichmann who speaks of “light on the difference “ because Paul El Kharrat has a difference, that of being autistic Asperger’s, a form of autism does not alter intellectual capacities or mastery of language, quite the contrary, but crippling in relationships with others. And he confides that the host was able to take into account his atypical profile: “What is good is that this program, apart from being a family one, welcomes all types of people with physical or mental disabilities “. And he also mentions the casting director, Sarah, who with her team gave him a chance without predicting his great successes in the long term.

They made me come to the set to have a good time, to answer questions, to have fun and in no way thought I was going to stay there that long and that’s pretty amazing Paul El Kharrat to franceinfo

Paul El Kharrat tells Elodie Suigo that as a child he perceives his originality: “I felt I was different but I took pleasure in this difference a little. I liked being alone, quiet, reading, that no one came to bother me and all “. At the age of 3, he is already correcting his teacher in class because he loves “when everything was square, when everything was done correctly, when there were no errors “, he explains. “There you go and so I took over the teachers, it’s true”, he adds.

It’s an autistic syndrome [Asperger] which does not affect cognitive abilities (…) It manifests itself as all forms of autism with restricted interests, difficulties in understanding the second degree. The fact of being often in phases of chronic depression, it is not always easy to live with but we do with it, we don’t really have a choice. Paul El Kharrat to franceinfo

Paul El Kharrat has been surrounded by his family and speaks of his mother as her unwavering support to grow up well: “It is true that if there had not been in all these steps, the help of my mother, I would still have been in the dark and I would not be the person I am today “. Always present even in dark times: “Someone had to guide me in this society, so my mother did it very well and I thank her especially for that “. For his father, acceptance was more difficult because “iHe had a hard time telling himself that I was, quite simply because he took the autism side as everyone knows him, that is to say a severely affected autistic who bangs his head, who doesn’t is not good, which is expressed in snatches and not clearly “, says Paul El Kharrat. “And it wasn’t for me, it was something lighter. With autism and then the syndromes that result from it, you really have to educate yourself and learn more about it “, he insists.

“Normality is quite relative, and for me the normality of the majority bothers me because for me it lacks logic this normality with which we are constantly basking: Must do that, must not do that “. And Paul El Kharrat adds that his way of being often puts him on the sidelines because he is definitely not in the nails.

I have behaviors, words, which for many, are inappropriate and do not fall within the ambient standard. And I would like to change that because the norm is not necessarily what we think and even less that of the majority, namely that of the neuro-typical. Paul El Kharrat to franceinfo

When Elodie Suigo reflects on her unexpected loss in her 153rd game show appearance, a: “Oh don’t tell me … “escapes from his mouth anyway, before explaining how it is necessary to move simply but surely to something else: “Of course, it’s a habit that you will have to leave behind, keep only the good memories, put the bad elements aside. And if I had to do it again, I wouldn’t do it again. Me, one adventure is enough for me. This is what makes it an incredible adventure, if we do it again, it loses its charm a little. The fact that it is rare, the rarer it is, the more you have to keep deep within yourself.