fromPatrick Mayer shut down

The Paul Ehrlich Institute has presented new findings on the Covid-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca. Accordingly, a pattern can be seen.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany : The AstraZeneca vaccination * against Corona * has been suspended for the time being.

: The AstraZeneca vaccination * against Corona * has been suspended for the time being. The number of corona intensive care patients is increasing again significantly in several federal states. (see update from March 16, 6.15 p.m.)

This News ticker about the corona crisis in Germany is updated regularly.

Update from March 16, 6:35 p.m .: The ZDF shows a show with Hendrik Streeck in the middle of the AstraZeneca storm. It is like a collection of facts about the coronavirus *. The virologist also speaks about concerns about corona vaccinations (see link).

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: again significantly more corona patients in intensive care units

Update from March 16, 6.15 p.m .: The number of corona patients in German intensive care units increases significantly again in mid-March. A look at different federal states shows that.

As the Hamburger Morgenpost reported that – as of March 15 – 100 Covid-19 patients had to be treated in intensive care units in the Hanseatic city. A month earlier it was 74, according to the report. Intensive care physician Stefan Kluge from Eppendorf University Medical Center is quoted: “In Hamburg the significantly more contagious British virus variant dominates now.”

The next alarm signals in the coronavirus pandemic are also coming from Baden-Württemberg. The Robert Bosch Hospital in Stuttgart currently cares for 35 corona patients in intensive care, write the Stuttgart news (behind a payment barrier). But the medical director of the clinic, Mark Dominik Alscher, expects a rapid increase in the coming weeks.

The trend is clearly upwards.

In the meantime, only had that Robert Bosch Hospital It is said that up to 100 corona patients are cared for every day. A few weeks ago there were only 15 patients, says Alscher: “The trend is clearly upwards.”

Jan Steffen Jürgensen, the medical director of the Stuttgart Clinic, warns in the report: “We saw a significant decline until February and since then unfortunately a trend reversal with a renewed increase. “What we urgently want to avoid is a situation like the one in the first wave, in which around 50 percent of operations across Germany – including those of children – had to be postponed.”

Coronavirus in Germany: Thrombosis cases after AstraZeneca vaccination – women especially affected

Update from March 16, 4:15 p.m.: What should people watch out for who have recently been vaccinated with the AstraZeneca preparation? According to PEI President Cichutek, vaccinated people have nothing to fear if they were vaccinated 16 days ago. Before doing this, you should consult a doctor if you still feel unwell for more than four days after the vaccination, for example with severe or persistent headaches or punctiform skin bleeding. He said that on Monday in the “Tagesthemen” of the ARD.

Our first report from March 16: Berlin – The seven cases of a special thrombosis that caused the AstraZeneca vaccinations to be suspended affected people between around 20 and 50 years of age. The Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI) announced on Tuesday. Six of them had a so-called sinus vein thrombosis, all women of younger to middle age.

Another case with cerebral haemorrhage due to a lack of blood platelets was medically very comparable. “All cases occurred between 4 and 16 days after being vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine Astrazeneca,” it said. Three of the seven people affected died.

Germany: Thrombosis cases after corona vaccination with AstraZeneca – connection “not implausible”

All experts consulted for the assessment were unanimously of the opinion that a pattern can be seen here and that a connection between the reported diseases and the AstraZeneca vaccination is “not implausible”, according to the PEI.

The number of cases after such a vaccination * is therefore statistically significantly higher than the number of cerebral vein thromboses that normally occur in the population without vaccination: “About one case would have been expected, seven cases had been reported.”

AstraZeneca vaccinations in Germany: Serious side effects are more likely to affect young people than seniors

Serious cerebral vein thrombosis with platelet deficiency does not affect the age group at high risk for a severe or fatal Covid-19 * course. Not seniors are affected, but people of younger to middle age.

“After considering and considering the above facts, the Paul Ehrlich Institute recommended that vaccination with the Covid-19 * vaccine AstraZenecas in Germany * be suspended as a precaution in order to further analyze the cases,” the institute concluded.

Experts from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will therefore examine during the week whether and how the findings affect the benefit-risk profile of the AstraZeneca vaccine and the EU approval of the vaccine. (dpa / frs) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

List of rubric lists: © SERGEI SUPINSKY / AFP