INTERVIEWPaul de Leeuw (61) received praise and ridicule from zapping Netherlands last year. About the TV flop Hotel Hollandia he has finished talking. “I sometimes compare myself to a cartoon character that hits the wall. Baf, flat! But I get up and continue walking.”
Hanneke van Houwelingen
Latest update:
07:37
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Paul #Leeuw #39I #completely #drunk #poison #cup #continue39
Leave a Reply