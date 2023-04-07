Home page World

Split

Musician Paul Cattermole from the English 90s pop band S Club 7 is dead. © Matrix/Imago

British singer Paul Cattermole, member of pop band S Club 7, has died aged 46. The police announced the first details.

Dorset – A member of the English 90s pop band “S Club 7”, Paul Cattermole, has died. The 46-year-old Briton was found dead at his home in Dorset, England on Thursday, the family said in a statement on Friday . This lies to the British News Agency PA before. “It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother, Paul Cattermole,” Cattermole’s family wrote in the statement.

Member of “S Club 7”: Singer Paul Cattermole is dead – shortly before the reunion tour

Although the cause of death is currently unclear, the police have confirmed that there is no suspicious evidence. Taking to their social media channels, the band wrote: “We are devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the great sadness and loss we all feel.”

The seven-piece band, which became known in the late 90s and early 2000s with hits like “Don’t Stop Movin'” and “Reach”, actually wanted to go on a reunion tour in the fall and recently announced dates for it.

The US series star Annie Wersching – known from “Star Trek” and “24” – died in January at the age of only 45. (dpa)