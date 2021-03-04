Animator and voice actor, Paul Briggs (San Antonio, Texas, 1974) has worked for Disney in films such as ‘Beauty and the Beast’, ‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’ and ‘Frozen’. His leap to directing with eight hands with Dean Wellins, Don Walls and Carlos López Estrada has been produced with ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’, which opens at the same time in theaters (some cinema chains have boycotted it) and in Disney Plus paying 21.99 euros.

-What would you say is the premise of the film?

-The story analyzes the issue of trust. With Raya we discover how to find lost confidence, even though the world around her seems destroyed. The protagonist reconnects with those in whom she has stopped trusting

-Why did you decide to debut as a director with ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’?

-One of the reasons why this story fascinated me was because of its ability to heal emotional wounds. Many of us see fractures and divisions around us that need emotional energy to find the path of understanding. I have two children, as a father I wish for them a world with the capacity for dialogue. We have to bring people together, help them understand that we share a bond. Movies like ‘Raya’ invite conversation, to develop ideas against confrontation. Raya is a tough warrior who sets out on a journey to a fractured land in the sole company of a legendary dragon named Sisu.

-In his cape, Raya expresses his feelings of trust and mistrust.

-Yes. We created the layer to give the story a mystery. It is a shield that allows you to isolate yourself from the world. For scenes where Raya is full of mistrust, we’ve used low camera angles, deep focus, a narrower color field, higher contrast, and excess grain. In scenes where Raya feels confident, the camera angles are higher, the focus is shallower, the color field is wider, and the contrast is lowered. Another clue to how the protagonist feels can be found in the presence or absence of water. If there is a lot of water in a scene, she feels confident, while scenes in a desert or dry landscape show her distrust.

-The dragon Sisu represents the positive energy that surrounds us.

-I think Sisu’s magic is her faith in humanity, even when we don’t deserve it. Even when we betray him, disappointing her over and over again, she trusts us. We can feel bitter, we can feel trapped in our own grudges, but he is always able to see that divine core within everyone. Represents hope.

-What would you highlight about Sisu’s character?

-He is a divine character capable of transforming into a human being, that allows him to understand us by experiencing the world through our eyes. And that allows him to speak not only from experience and hundreds of years of wisdom, but also from a different perspective, which is often something that we lack.

-Have you looked for a gender balance between the characters?

-This is a culturally specific action adventure story about trust, about people doing what it takes to come together. It is not a genre film but about working together for something much bigger.

-How did the pandemic affect you during the production of this film?

-Animation is a process that requires close collaboration between team members, that’s why we usually work in the same space. In this case, we were forced to each work from home. With faith, trust, and lots of meetings, the hundreds of workers on this film came together to move the film forward under really tough circumstances. It took dedication, talent, flexibility and, above all, confidence.

-You feel that they have passed a difficult test.

-Shooting this film during the pandemic has been a challenge. I think we have achieved an unprecedented achievement, because it is not easy to make a movie under these circumstances. We have never ridden with so many obstacles before, but we are a united ship pointing in one direction. We have recorded sound in closets, we have explained to the actors how they should lay the cables that we send to their homes, we have sent computers from one city to another, we have asked neighbors to turn off the air conditioning in the middle of summer so that we can record without noise. Seeing this film in theaters, after the situation in which we have had to shoot due to the pandemic, is a huge achievement for which I am immensely grateful to the entire team.

-Is this the movie the world needs right now?

-Definitely. The world is broken and we bring you magic and trust, which is the secret of this fictional world of Kumandra. It is an important message.