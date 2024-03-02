Paul Auster (1947) published in 2012, at the age when many people retire, winter diary, an autobiographical document in which he opened himself up and offered the reader with irony and without any shame the intimate version of a tortured and hypersensitive author who reviewed his entire life. Now, at 77 years old, seven years after his wonderful kaleidoscopic novel 4321the person responsible for The New York Trilogy returns to the literary foreground with Baumgartner, a kind of literary fiction of those emotional memories. It is a narrative in which Auster intersperses, as if they were metaliterary games or Chinese boxes, various texts foundand which make up the story of a person who tries by all means to avoid the sadness generated by the loneliness of old age, the unstoppable inflation of nostalgia and the fear of memory loss.

Also highlighted this week is Julia Viejo's novel entitled bad star, whose protagonist, a 13-year-old girl, struggles between the childish treatment that her environment provides her and the adult impulses that already haunt her brain. With a mother admitted to a center for the mentally ill and a father immersed in a corruption trial, Vera, which is the teenager's name, goes through that time of her life with the sole company of her friends Miguel and Ana, and the strange presence de León, a man dressed as a nun who blurs the limits of the imagination.

Other books reviewed by experts Babelia are A cold snow, in which the Australian writer Jessica Au describes the fragile relationship, with intergenerational intercommunication problems, but also linguistic ones, established during a trip to Japan by a Hong Kong mother and a daughter more adapted to her life in Australia than to her roots; pure color, a curious novel in which Sheila Heti establishes a new theology in which God is just a wild card; The author's lexicon, by Roland Barthes, which collects the material from the seminar held at the École des Hautes Études between 1973 and 1974; and An island adrift, an interesting analysis by Ana Carbajosa in which the EL PAÍS journalist analyzes the situation in the United Kingdom after Brexit.

