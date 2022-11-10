Christie’s auction house specialist Alex Marshall looking at ‘The Conversation’ by David Hockney, from the collection of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen. / AFP

COLPISA Thursday, 10 November 2022, 16:51



The auction of the art collection of the co-founder of Microsoft, Paul Allen, smashed all records this Wednesday at the headquarters of the prestigious Christie’s in New York. It was considered one of the best private collections in the world and its figures have corroborated it. Two hours were enough in the first of the two sessions for the auctioned pieces to reach 1,500 million dollars. The highest record achieved so far in the history of art auctions.

The businessman, who died in 2018, accumulated more than 150 pieces throughout his life spanning almost 500 years of history. Quite a claim for collectors from all over the world, both those who attended the Rockefeller Center building in person and those who connected remotely with the room.

One of the most coveted works were those of the great Impressionist masters and the best example was ‘Les poseuses, ensemble’ by Georges Seurat, which sold for 149.24 million, five times the price achieved by the artist.

The figure of 100 million was also surpassed by a Cézanne (‘La Montaigne Sainte-Victoire’, 137 million), a Van Gogh (‘Verger avec cyprès’, 117 million), a Gauguin (‘Maternité II’, 105 million) and a Klimt (‘Birch Forest’, 104 million).

Until now, the highest figure achieved at auction was held by the collection of Harry and Linda Macklowe, two New York billionaires who were forced to sell their art treasures because they divorced. That sale left a total of 922 million dollars.

Allen’s collection has aroused great interest among the public, who have queued for hours the previous days to enter the venue where the works were exhibited.

In addition, the collection will continue to increase its value this Thursday night in the second session that is planned, although it should be noted that the remaining pieces start with estimated prices much lower than those of the first, from a minimum of 3,000 dollars to about three million max.