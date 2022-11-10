By Lisa Richwine

(Reuters) – Five dozen works by Paul Cezanne, Vincent van Gogh and other revered artists raised $1.5 billion on Wednesday in an auction for part of the vast collection of paintings and sculpture amassed by the late Microsoft co-founder Paul. Allen.

The total represented the largest amount ever raised in a single art auction, according to Christie’s auction house in New York. Proceeds will be donated to philanthropic causes as per the wishes of Allen, who died in 2018.

Several of the winning bids broke previous records for individual artists and many exceeded Christie’s estimated sale prices.

Among the most expensive works sold was “The Models” by pioneer pointillist Georges Seurat, an 1888 oil on canvas depicting three nude women. The work grossed $149.2 million, including fees, a record for a Seurat play.

Cézanne’s “Mont Sainte-Victoire Seen from Bellevue,” a colorful landscape painted from 1888 to 1890, sold for $137.8 million, another record. And a 1903 Gustav Klimt painting, “Birch Forest,” set the highest mark for a Klimt work, selling for $104.6 million.

Other notable sales included the highest price for a Van Gogh painting. The artist’s “Orchard with cypresses” sold for $117.2 million.

Paintings by Georgia O’Keefe, Claude Monet, David Hockney, Andrew Wyeth and Pablo Picasso were also sold, along with sculptures by Alexander Calder and Max Ernst.

Additional pieces from Allen’s collection will be offered at auction this Thursday.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine)