Deputy accused of “rachadinha” says he wants to break bank, tax and telephone secrecy of former president Bolsonaro’s son

The federal deputy André Janones (Avante-MG) challenged deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) to break banking, tax and telephone secrecy, after calling him “tramp” and assert that the “pau will sing”.

The son of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) expressed on Thursday (30.Nov.2023) about the decision of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) that journalistic companies of any nature can be held civilly liable for libel, defamation or slander because of statements made by people interviewed.

“Don’t worry, the dictator is already gone”, he said in reference to his father’s loss of re-election. And he completed: “Now can handle. There was no lack of warning.”

On his social media profile, Janones stated that he will petition for the opening of Eduardo’s banking, tax and telephone secrets and told him to tell his brothers to do the same. At the InstagramJanones declared that “out of debt, out of danger”.

JANONES IS ACCUSED OF “RACHADINHA”

This Friday (Dec 1st), Eduardo shared in his profile on X (ex-Twitter) a report about Janones. According to him, “When the press calls him a ‘suspect’ you already know what the guy is, right?”. An audio attributed to the congressman from Minas Gerais indicates his participation in an alleged crack scheme (transfer of employee salaries) in his office.

Janones responded “challenging” again breaking secrecy. “Let’s clean up my accounts and your family’s accounts, you piece of shit.”declared the deputy.