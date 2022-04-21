Paul Torres lived yesterday a very special day, since his name was put to the Sport City Municipality of Vila-real. A very emotional day for the young defender, who after the institutional act, reviewed the moment of the team and the semi-final against Liverpool. Torres gives the English team as favourites, but points out that they were too Juventus and Bayern. Also, he is aware that Liverpool will be more humble than the Germans were.

You already have a Sports City in your name, how do you feel?

It was something I had never thought of. I am very happy and grateful to both the mayor and the rest of the political parties for carrying out this initiative. I am very proud to have my name in the sports city and to help children have a sportsmanship.

And now Liverpool, how do you see it?

It is a rival that we all know what characterizes him, with forwards who run very well into space and know very well what they play. They have practically the best players in the world. And they come from beating Manchester United easily, the other day at City. But we are adapting very well to the rivals that are ahead of us in this competition.

Bayern was a power in attack, and now Liverpool. What rival do you expect?

I think Bayern attacked with more people. Liverpool makes it more direct when they steal with those above, they quickly look for spaces behind your back. I think it will be a different game, in which you will have to control these spaces when they have the opportunity to make passes. They have great passers both in the center of the field and on the wings, so you will have to be very focused. We will have to get a good result in the first leg to be able to dream for the second leg”

It seems that they are at their best…

Yes, that’s why they are the clear favorites for the tie right now, as they are very fit. It seems that they are no longer the minimum take advantage of any failure. We have to know who we’re up against and it’s okay to recognize that they’re favourites. But so were Juve and Bayern. We are here to prepare it, work on it and continue giving surprises.

They have already stopped Vlahovic and Lewandowski. Now it’s time to stop Salah…

Yes, Salah, Mane, Diego Jota, Luís Díaz…there are many and all very good. Each one with its characteristics but all with the common speed, they are very dangerous with spaces. We will have to be very attentive and defend as a team, that is giving us many things. From there we must be very effective and take the game where we want.

Nobody gives them as favorites. Does that motivate you more?

Well yes. In the end we have nothing to lose, quite the contrary. We are very hungry to do great things. We will be less of a surprise because we have just eliminated Juve and Bayern, so Liverpool will be a little more humble than Bayern was and they will prepare thoroughly knowing what we have achieved in the other qualifiers.

Anfield is a boiler. Does that concern you?

No, we already played at the Allianz in front of more than 70,000 spectators. It is true that Anfield is unique, with an atmosphere that we want to experience. We are fortunate to be able to experience it and we must take advantage of the occasion, since these are things that may not come back.

Keep ringing to leave Villarreal. Do you know anything about possible offers?

No, this year I am focused on the club, I have a contract with my hometown club that is allowing me to experience something unique like a Champions League semi-final. Everyone would like to enjoy these occasions with the team of their life, so I am very lucky to be able to experience it.