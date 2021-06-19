Pau towers (24 years old) is one of the players that the Real Madrid follow very closely. He is the fashionable defender in Spanish football after conquering the Europa League with the Villarreal and form, together with Laporte, the pair of central holders of the selection. He meets certain requirements that they like in the white club: young, but immediate performance after several years in the elite. In addition, it would help to regain presence in the national team, in which there is not a single Madrid player in this Eurocup.

The problem is that this summer it will be very difficult to incorporate it. The main obstacle is its price: its great state of form place it with an estimated value of 50 million euros, a figure that the white team has very difficult to reach considering that the treasury is very hit after the crisis caused by the coronavirus. Not even selling Varane would help, since the idea is to use that money to sign Mbappe.

To this must be added that the Villarreal he does not need to sell (his accounts are healthy) and that he will play the Champions next year. For a local boy like him it is very special to be able to play the top European competition with a club that is his home.

Of course, the player welcomes the possibility of playing for Madrid in the future and the Chamartín club is also willing to wait. So, if an incorporation is made, all indications are that it will be more feasible in the summer of 2022, when the fields have been reopened and the accounts have regained their tone.

Madrid is not the only one who wants Pau. The Manchester United, who has been looking for a center-back to accompany Maguire for a long time, sees the Valencian as an ideal option due to price, age and performance. The English team would be willing to make an offer this same market.