A tragedy occurred in Pau, in the Pyrénées-Atlantiques, Friday, February 19 in the morning. The manager of a reception center for refugees was fatally stabbed. The suspect is a 37-year-old Sudanese asylum seeker who has been in the territory since 2015. The victim, a 46-year-old man with a family, was stabbed several times in the chest. He succumbed to his injuries despite the intervention of his colleagues.

“The alleged assailant was known to the police for acts of stabbing violence, he had served in prison, and according to our information, he was violent towards his fellow inmates during his imprisonment.“, explains the journalist France Télévisions Laurianne de Casanove, live from Pau.”This morning he learned that his asylum application would be rejected, and it is undoubtedly this news that pushed him to commit the irreparable“, she adds. The individual, who was quickly arrested by the police, is in police custody.