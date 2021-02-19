It is an outburst of violence that occurred, Friday February 19 around 11 am, in a reception center in the city of Pau, in the Pyrénées-Atlantiques. “38-year-old Sudanese migrant accused of stabbing him ten times“, reports journalist Francis Mazoyer, live from Pau. The victim is a 46-year-old man, father of two children.”His colleagues tried to intervene, they managed to surround and neutralize the aggressor just before the arrival of the police“, he adds.

The Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, went there to show the government’s support. This migrant, who entered France in 2015, was first authorized to remain in the territory by the administrative justice. In 2017, he received two convictions for acts of violence, for which he was forced to leave the country. “This is perhaps the trigger for this act, which is qualified as murder this evening by justice“, concludes the journalist.

The JT

The other subjects of the news