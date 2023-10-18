Pau Montagud (Valencia, 47 years old) is a journalist by training and has always been linked to documentary film. He arrived in Mexico 19 years ago, and imagined the idea, together with his partner Inti Cordera, of a space for the dissemination of Mexican non-fiction film productions. He remembers that at that time, in 2005, there was no documentary forum in the entire Republic, despite the fact that at that time there were productions that were achieving irrefutable international successes, such as In the holeby Juan Carlos Rulfo —which won the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance—, or the work of Lucía Gajá, recognized for her works Am (2003) and my life inside (2007) at the Ariel and Morelia awards, respectively.

“There was no space dedicated exclusively to documentary film. Neither in the festivals, nor in the bars of the public television stations and in the big festivals, Guadalajara, Morelia and Guanajuato, this type of cinema had a very residual presence. So we decided to set ourselves to the task and from our humble trench contribute in whatever was necessary for the situation to change,” explains Montagud. As a result of this effort, DocsMX, the Mexico City International Documentary Film Festival, was born 18 years ago. This edition, when it celebrates its coming of age, marks a milestone: 51% of the films to be screened will be Mexican.

This year, the eighteenth edition, which takes place from October 12 to 21, had 859 films from 96 countries registered for the call, of which 80 were chosen from non-fiction feature films and short films. Montagud, who is executive director and co-founder of DocsMX, explains that the founding purpose, from the first edition, was for documentary and Mexican documentary filmmakers to have more and more prominence and admits to feeling happy that this year has passed.

“We try to support the creation of new projects and encourage new film careers. Fortunately, now there are many festivals, there is the Ambulante, the Zanate, in Colima. It tells us that the effort was worth it and that we are on the right path. We don’t want this year to be a milestone, we want it to be a constant. Let the quality go up, it can always go up. “We are very happy with the cinema we make, but that does not mean that we have to be conformists,” he says.

The film that opened the festival this year was The infinite memory, by Chilean filmmaker Maite Alberdi, which won the award for best documentary at Sundance and was selected by Chile to seek the final candidacy for best Ibero-American film at the Goya. Montagud says that it is a film “of excellent sensitivity, cinematographic and human quality.” Also notable is the premiere of The trialby Ulises de la Orden, about the rescue of more than 700 hours of recording from the trial of the military junta of Argentine dictator Jorge Videla, which inspired the multi-award-winning fiction starring Ricardo Darín, Argentina 1985. Likewise, the unprecedented Against reason and by forceby Carlos Ortiz Tejada, is another highlight, a Mexican documentary that explores the meaning and consequences of the brief Marxist interlude during which Salvador Allende governed Chile.

“In our case we provide the same opportunities to a film that is backed by a large distributor or production company as to a film from Mexico, India, China, Spain or Brazil that does not have any support of any kind. The possibilities they have are the same. This in turn makes it possible for the public to enjoy a thematic and narrative range of infinite programming, a series of surprises that does not resort to filters of the winners of prizes or the official selections of other festivals,” says Montagud.

The public has also been a factor in sustaining this project over almost two decades. The executive director of DocsMX considers that the viewer numbers have been “very good”, which has to do with the loyalty of a large audience that continues to grow over the years, even surviving the circumstance that was the pandemic. This, according to the documentary film specialist who also graduated from the International School of Cinema and Television—in San Antonio de los Baños, Cuba—makes “these fallacies tremble” that are said from traditional commercial exhibition circuits: that people do not wants to watch documentaries.

“Perhaps in other countries around us they have not been offered in the correct way. We have also tried since the first year to popularize the genre with projections on public roads. That helps to get out of the commercial and traditional movie theater a little, it helps to overcome a little the fear that people have of going into a commercial movie theater to see something that is not Marvel, Batman 7 or Fast and Furious 12or that it is not that type of cinema,” he adds.

Montagud sees the current state of Mexican documentary with positive eyes. The range, he says, is much broader and this is noticeable in the harvest of awards and selections that are being held at festivals at the national and international level, because health is valued in the number of non-fiction productions that the platforms buy. streaming because there are thematic editorial criteria.

“I think we’re kind of on the cusp. The Mexican documentary has grown in narrative and thematic variety, because before it was very pigeonholed in the anthropological documentary and the documentary on drug violence. I believe that the range has opened up a lot and that gives us more tools to be able to get closer to the general public, which is the issue we have pending,” he concludes.

