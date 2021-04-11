One day after the huge exhibition of Primoz Roglic and David Gaudu in Itzulia, Arrate saw the duel of the best Spanish amateur cyclists in the return of the Elite Spanish Cup and Sub-23 in the 50th edition of the Valenciaga Memorial. Y the Lizarte team, one of the most traditional teams, gave a real display with a double. Pau Miquel, a 20-year-old Catalan cyclist, won the event and succeeded other illustrious countrymen who have prevailed at the top, such as Eduard Prades or Purito Rodríguez.

An exhibition of the Navarrese team, who came to face the last ascent with three runners in the lead: Pau Miquel, Igor Arrieta and Eugenio Sánchez. The three teammates opened a gap in the peloton and it was the Arrate ramps that decided. Eugenio Sánchez, after the great work done, was the first to stay. Then it was the young Arrieta, one of the great young talents of Spanish cycling at 18, who could not keep up with Miquel, but he did manage, despite being still of junior age, to maintain second place and climb to one of the most prestigious podiums in the category, completed by Pablo Uría (Gomur).

The next appointment of the competition will be on April 18, when the Torredonjimeno Classic will take place.

Classification

1. Pau Miquel (Lizarte) 3:53:05

2. Igor Arrieta (Lizarte) at 1:28

3. Pablo Uría (Gomur) at 2:00

4. Ferran Robert (Valverde) at 2:10