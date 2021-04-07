Pau Gasol (40 years and 2.15 meters) will debut with Barcelona this Friday, if there is no last minute setback, as reported by TV3. It will be against German Bayern Munich (21:00, Dazn and Movistar +) at the Palau Blaugrana on the last day of the Euroleague.

The options that were being considered for the return of the Spanish international were varied. Three, specifically. The first, the Hereda San Pablo Burgos, on April 4. It was still a distant idea. As the date approached, the following week, the one after Easter, was considered better as the best for a possible incorporation of Pau to pick up the pace. And there were two possibilities: that of Bayern this Friday and that of the Clásico against Madrid in the Endesa League on Sunday 11, as reported by AS.



Jasikevicius himself opened these two options in an interview on the RAC1 program Tu Diràs: “We have time, we have to think. Let’s see how he is. Or Friday or Sunday we might see it. We have always talked with Pau that we will go day by day. So let’s see … Physically I have seen it well, we have taken a conservative path, of great patience. I think your foot is responding. He’s doing very well, ”said the Barça coach.

And why does it finally seem that the German route has been chosen? Because despite being a high-level match, in the Euroleague, Barça no longer plays anything by having secured the first position of the table and there will be less pressure both for Gasol and for the culé team.

Has not played since March 2019

Thus, Gasol will return to the tracks after two years in the blank due to the navicular stress fracture in his left foot that he suffered in 2019. Specifically, in March, when he was active in Milwaukee. An injury that made him undergo surgery twice and prevented him from playing the playoffs with the Bucks, the World Cup in China in 2019 and debuting with the Portland Trail Blazers the following season. The pandemic also didn’t help accelerate his recovery.