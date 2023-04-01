The Spanish Pau Gasol shows one of his championship rings won with the Lakers. Phillip Kim (EFE)

Pau Gasol will enter what is considered the Olympus of basketball this summer. The NBA announced this Saturday that the Los Angeles Lakers and Barcelona player will be included in the Hall of Fame at a ceremony that will take place on August 12. The 2023 class inducted into the legendary Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame underscores the European explosion that the NBA has experienced since the 1990s. In addition to the Spanish center, the careers of German Dirk Nowitzki, former player of the Dallas Mavericks, and French point guard Tony Parker, of the San Antonio Spurs, will be recognized. Gasol becomes the second Spaniard to arrive at the museum located in Springfield, after Pedro Ferrándiz.

The NBA has confirmed this weekend, during the Final Four, the popular tournament that pits the four college basketball finalists in Houston (Texas), what has been a rumor for months: Gasol’s arrival in the hall of Fame. In December, the museum named the center among the list of candidates to be added to the more than 400 players, coaches, referees and contributors.

The center, who wore the jerseys of Memphis, Lakers, San Antonio, Chicago, Milwaukee and Portland, made the first cut announced last February at the Salt Lake City All-Star Game. There, the names of others who will arrive in Springfield this summer were also revealed: Dwayne Wade, the Miami Heat star who won three titles and was a 13-time All Star; Gregg Popovich, the legendary coach of the Spurs, with whom he won five championship rings. The women’s selection committee has opted for Becky Hammon, coach in the WNBA and former player of the New York Liberty and the San Antonio Silver Stars.

The Gasol dynasty has lived an unforgettable year in the United States. At the beginning of March, Pau received a tribute in a packed stadium of the Lakers, the team for which he won the 2009 and 2010 championships. The man from Sant Boi came sheltered by his entire family to see how the Los Angeles team retired his number, the 16, and placed it on the wall of other players who made history in the franchise as magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul Jabbar and Shaquille O’Neal. Marg Gasol, his younger brother, is looking forward to receiving the same honor from the Memphis Grizzlies. The team announced in 2019 that it will retire Marc’s 33 jersey, but the ceremony hasn’t taken place yet.

The Argentine Manu Ginobili became in 2022 another international who triumphed in the NBA and who has come to the Naismith center. In 2021 the same honors went to the Croatian Toni Kukoc, who won three rings with the Bulls of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. He is not the only player from the former Yugoslavia to have been inducted into the hall of fame. Also there are Drazen Dalipagic and Kresimir Cosic, who won the Gold medal at the 1980 Games; Drazen Petrovic, who arrived posthumously in 2002 and Dino Radja, a former Celtics player who lost the Barcelona 92 ​​final against the iconic Dream Team along with Kukoc and Petrovic (who had won silver four years earlier).

Gasol, who played 18 seasons in the NBA and was rookie of the year in 2002, will reinforce the select group of ten Europeans who have entered the Hall of Fame in August. There are, in addition to those mentioned above, the Serbian Vlade Divac and the Lithuanians Arvydas Sabonis and Sarunas Marciulionis, who wore the jerseys of various NBA teams and won gold in Seoul 1988 for the Soviet Union. Russian Sergei Belov and Italian Dino Meneghin have also been included.

Nowitzki will become the first German player to arrive at the Springfield hall. And Parker is the second Frenchman after Dominique Wilkins, the nine-time All-Star Atlanta Hawks forward who was born while his father, an Air Force soldier, was commissioned at a base in the French capital. Pau will be the second Spaniard to join Ferrándiz, who entered in 2007 after an impressive career in which he won 27 titles in Spain with Real Madrid: 12 Leagues, 11 Cups and four European Cups.

