Pau Gasol visited his new teammates from Barcelona this Friday at the Palau Blaugrana, where the Barça team held the shooting session prior to the night’s Euroleague game against Baskonia. The Catalan pivot greeted and congratulated Sarunas Jasikevicius, who turned 45 this Friday, and was chatting in the Palau locker room with his friends and teammates, such as Víctor Claver, Álex Abrines and Pierre Oriola, apart from Nikola Mirotic.

«Happy and excited to see my teammates and the entire technical team. Back at the Palau! Good luck for tonight, “wrote the world champion with Spain and two-time NBA champion with the Lakers on his social networks. “Welcome back to the Palau!”, Said Barça to the Sant Boi player, whose medical examination scheduled for this Friday has been delayed to Monday and will be presented as a new Barça player on a day yet to be decided, after celebrate the elections to the presidency of the club culé, with Joan Laporta as the top favorite.

The oldest of the Gasols, who has not played for two years due to a serious injury to his left foot, has signed for Barça for the remainder of the season, to prepare for the Tokyo Olympics, and aspires to conquer with his team the Euroleague -the only title missing at the club level- and the Endesa League. After his medical examination, Pau Gasol will enter the group dynamics and will gradually join the team’s training sessions. “A plan will be drawn up for the future to see how he can join the team. We will be very careful, ”Jasikevicius warned.