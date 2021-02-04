The Spanish Pau Gasol stands out as the most efficient player according to a report carried out by FIBA, with the collaboration of the World Coaches Association (WABC), sAbout the gaming trends in recent years.

The analysis is based on the most recent FIBA ​​championships in senior, under-19 and under-17 categories, men and women.

In the document, Gasol, in addition to appearing as the leader in efficiency (23.1 points), registers the fourth best average of points in the 2016 Olympic Games, in which Spain signed a bronze. Pau played a total of 223 minutes in 8 games, with total figures of 156 points, 71 rebounds, 18 assists and 15 blocks.

In addition to Pau Gasol, in the report five other Spanish internationals appear: Alba Torrens, leader of Spain’s Olympic runner-up (2016) achieved the fourth best scoring average at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games (16.4); Astou Ndour, sixth best efficiency index for the Rio Olympics (18.0); Rachel Cabrera, sixth best average points per game (14.1) and seventh best efficiency index (15.0) in the 2018 U-17 World Cup and Lola pendante, as one of the most efficient players (14.4) in the 2019 U19 World Cup.