Bombshell in Spanish basketball. Pau Gasol will wear Barça again. The center of Sant Boi has reached an agreement with Barça to return to the club where he was formed and from which he left to make NBA history. He will be under the command of Sarunas Jasikevicius until the end of the season and will thus prepare for the Tokyo Olympics, an appointment that I longed to reach to put the finishing touch to a legendary career.

The best Spanish player of all time He has not played a basketball game since March 10, 2019, when he was injured with the Milwaukee Bucks, a team with which he could only play three games and to which he had arrived that same season from the San Antonio Spurs. A fracture of the tarsal scaphoid in his left foot made his time in the Wisconsin franchise ephemeral and did not allow him to debut even with the Portland Trail Blazers, a team that recruited him in the summer of 2019. Since then, Pau Gasol has worked hard in his recovery, always with the goal between eyebrows of being able to play the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The long period away from the slopes, added to his age – he will turn 41 on July 6 – made it difficult for Pau Gasol to find accommodation in an NBA team, a competition he arrived in 2001, after being chosen as number 3 in the draft of that year by the Atlanta Hawks, who immediately traded him to the Memphis Grizzlies. I would mark an era with the Tennessee franchise, but it was his march in 2008 to the Los Angeles Lakers that allowed him to touch the sky, with the conquest of two rings with Kobe Bryant. In recent months it had been rumored with his return to the Californian franchise, which recruited his brother Marc for this campaign, but finally it has been Barça that has tied him up.

I could play the Euroleague



Thus, almost two decades after leaving Barça, Pau Gasol will return to Barcelona to reinforce an already fearsome team that comes from winning the Copa del Rey last week and whose main objective is to win the Euroleague, a competition that the Spanish international could still play if Barça registers him before February 24, the deadline for adding to the list players who have not participated in this edition of the tournament with another set. He will also help the Barça team in the Endesa League, in which Barça occupies the second position, two victories behind Real Madrid. His return is due to strictly sporting reasons and the Management Commission that governs the club until the presidential elections scheduled for March 7 have already approved his incorporation.

Pau Gasol, whose signing will become official in the coming days, had been preparing his return to the slopes for months through private training in order to verify that he was in a position to compete again and convince a team to bet on him, despite having two years in the dry dock. An essential step for Sergio Scariolo, the Spanish coach, to take him to what would be his fifth Olympic Games. Finally, if nothing goes wrong at the last minute, you will have a chance to do it under the tutelage of Jasikevicius, with whom he shared the court in his last season before heading to the NBA.

Pau Gasol he won two leagues and a Copa del Rey in his previous stay at Barça, between 1998 and 2001. He averaged 8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists in the 81 ACB games he played with the Barça team. He made his debut at 18 years, 6 months and 13 days in a match against Cáceres that would go down to posterity for the premiere of the greatest legend that Spanish basketball has ever given. Now, after posting 1,226 NBA games spread across five franchises With averages of 17 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game and tie two rings under the aegis of Phil Jackson in those wonderful Lakers commanded by his faithful friend Kobe Bryant, what was his home will return to increase the arsenal of a formidable wardrobe in which Nikola Mirotic, Cory Higgins, Álex Abrines and Nick Calathes stand out, among others. The goal is in Tokyo, where the veteran center dreams of adding another metal to the two silver medals that he won with the Spanish team in Beijing 2008 and London 2012 and the bronze that he won in Rio 2016.