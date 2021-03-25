The Spanish pivot Pau Gasol assured this Thursday that he wanted to “end up enjoying and playing” his career as a player, so he took the step of signing for Barcelona, ​​although, at 40 years old, he still does not set a date for a possible retirement.

“I return with the enthusiasm and the same ambition with which I left 20 years ago and return home with the desire to do well and enjoy,” said Gasol in his official presentation as a new Barça player.

“I did not want an injury, which is serious and that removes many who have had it, to end a stage of mine as beautiful as that of a player, I want to end up enjoying and playing,” said the Spanish pivot, who returns to Barcelona twenty years after his departure in 2001 to the NBA.

Gasol continues to recover from his left foot stress navicular fracture, which has taken him two years without competing.

“I’m working well, making good progress, following the established plan” with Barça’s doctors and technicians, Gasol said, in a ceremony in which he was introduced by the recently appointed president of Barça, Joan Laporta.

“I have good feelings, always with my feet on the ground, without getting my hopes up but on the right track,” said the Spanish pivot, who claimed to have an approximate date in mind to return to the slopes, although he preferred not to reveal it.

“Day to day”



“We have an idea (of when to return), if everything continues as it is going until now, but we have not closed a game itself,” he said.

“Yesterday was training with a high demand, this afternoon we return to training, and we will see how we spent this week to further specify that date and that match to return to the track,” said Gasol, who insists on not knowing if he will stop the finish his year of contract with Barça or will continue to be active.

“I focus on the day to day and we will continue until the end of the season, making decisions according to how I see myself,” said Gasol, who returns to Barça with the idea of ​​being ready to participate in his fifth Olympic Games in Tokyo .

“I take it as a special opportunity to return home, to return to this team, to help this great team, beyond that I do not look or think, I go day by day,” he insisted.

At Barcelona, ​​Gasol will be under the command of Lithuanian coach Sarunas Jasikevicius, with whom he came to coincide as a player in the two seasons he played for the Barça club before making the jump to the NBA as number 3 in the Draft.

After six and a half seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies, where he was recognized as Rookie of the Year, Gasol was traded in 2008 to the Los Angeles Lakers from Kobe Bryant, where he won the 2009 and 2010 titles.

A six-time All-Star, Gasol also played for the Chicago Bulls (2014-16), San Antonio Spurs (2016-19) and the Milwaukee Bucks (2019), where he played his last games before his injury.

Along with his two NBA champion rings, Gasol also won the 2006 World Cup, was silver at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics and bronze in 2016, as well as the European championship in 2009, 2011 and 2015, as well as win a Spanish ACB league with Barça in 2001, before moving to the United States.

“One of my aspirations is to help win the Euroleague,” Gasol concluded this Thursday, referring to the title he is missing.