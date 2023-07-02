Pau García is excited to compete. “I have met many skaters with more talent than me”, says the Barcelona athlete, “more balanced, more harmonious. But they stayed on the road because they lacked the ambition and hunger for competition that I have”.

García, born in Parets del Vallès 22 years ago, competes in a precision sport, with a clear artistic component and which requires cultivating inner silence. He is no stranger to the inherent beauty of his sport, what’s more, he loves it when it is said that he makes acrobatic poetry with his body, but what is really demanded is “win medals and break scoring records”. To do this, as he admits, it is necessary, to a certain extent, to “obsess”, to empty yourself at every turn in the road: “I hate losing. It has always happened to me, as a child I tried my best in games of goose and parcheesi with my sisters. Even though they were games of chance, my intuition told me that the one who wins is almost always the one who takes it more seriously”.

Raising the bar of self-demand, gradually becoming a machine for pulverizing own records and those of others, implies, of course, a series of sacrifices: “I do not lose sight of the fact that elite sport is not compatible with what is understood as a normal life , because normal people don’t win medals in world championships. I hope it doesn’t sound pretentious, but it is the truth. At the age of 14 I began to participate in international competitions with the Spanish team, and from then on there has been no turning back”. He chose a path that he was passionate about and accepted the consequences: “I went on a diet, I assumed the obligation to get up early and do training sessions from Monday to Sunday. I ran out of summer vacations and, finally, when my coach, Oscar Molins, changed teams and went to live in Reus, I asked my family for permission, I dropped out and went with him”.

At the age of 22, Pau García has already won four figure skating world championships, two as a junior and two in the absolute category. Raul Ruz

At the age of 16, he was already an emancipated minor who dedicated all his time to figure skating and imposed a Spartan discipline on himself. He had a model Gabriele Quirini, the Italian coach who revolutionized the world of skating before dying in a traffic accident in 2018: “Quirini’s skaters were a kind of elite corps who lived together and led athlete lives. They trained more and better than anyone else, and that made them invincible. I wanted something like that for myself. That discipline, that commitment to the sport, that method and that group mentality”.

Determination and resignation have led García to accumulate up to 16 gold medals in Spanish championships and, especially, to obtain four world titles, two juniors and two absolutes. The latter, achieved in Asunción (2021) and Buenos Aires (2022), are the pinnacle of a career that has meant “breaking the roof of Spanish figure skating”. “I wanted to show that we too can compete at the highest level and leave a legacy.” Before him, the national skaters had appeared at the absolute elite, with “third, fourth and some second position”. Pau has competed like nobody else. And today he reaps the fruits of that frenetic intensity with which he has lived his profession.

If I give you a number, 289.04, what do you think?

It is the record of points with which I obtained the title in the World Cup in Buenos Aires. It makes me think of all the sacrifice behind that performance, the best of my career. The enthusiasm of that stand in Argentina comes to mind, applauding me standing up. And me there, serene, with contained emotion, thinking about so many things.

It is surprising, a sportsman who has just achieved tremendous success but shows no emotion. Are you that cold and cerebral?

Inside I was elated, celebrating loudly! Other times I have reacted in a much more emotional way, with jumps and tears, but it is true that in Buenos Aires I had a moment of contemplative euphoria that is rare for me. I think the stress of the previous months weighed heavily, when I suffered a hip injury and almost came to resign myself to not making it to the World Cup on time. After that little hell, arriving in Buenos Aires in perfect shape and defending the title that I had won in Asunción had a very special flavor for me.

What does an elite athlete as self-demanding as you do so that he doesn’t get consumed by tension before a world championship?

Before a day of decisive competition, I get up very early and go for a long walk alone, because in this sport you prepare with your team, but when it comes down to it, you are left alone on the track and it is in that loneliness where your strength is. Then I make the final preparations slowly and methodically. I put on my left skate first, put on my bracelets, close my eyes and meditate for a few moments…

Works?

Yes, but the moment of panic, the brutal rush of adrenaline as soon as your skates hit the track, nobody can take away from you. It is impossible not to keep in mind that you are risking a whole year’s work in five minutes of the program in which anything could go wrong.

American Apparel socks peek out of the skates. Raul Ruz

Can you enjoy competing at that level or is it just a toll of supreme suffering that you have to go through to achieve success?

It is a strange mixture of suffering and enjoyment, like those muscle massages that hurt horribly but give you a certain amount of pleasure. The adrenaline generated by elite sport is very addictive, it is one of the most intense sensations I have ever experienced.

When and why did you choose figure skating?

It was at a very young age. I was about five years old and they had taken me to accompany one of my sisters to her training in the Parets children’s basketball team. In the next pavilion, I saw some very young skaters doing a group choreography. I remember it as an instant crush: I wanted to do the same as them, learn to move like that, with that harmony.

What has skating given you?

A vocation, a path in life. Above all, a way to express what I have inside and to test my limits. I think that at the age of 9 or 10 it was clear to me that I didn’t want to dedicate myself to anything else. I have been asked very often if I never had a plan B, because this is a very demanding and very unprofessional sport. You make a living training, but not competing, you don’t sign a contract that ensures a good salary for life. But I always say that someone who wants to be a surgeon is not asked whether or not he has a plan B. It is assumed that he will do everything possible to achieve what he aspires to and that, if he fails in the attempt, he will look for a alternative.

What is the worst resignation your profession has imposed on you?

It was hard for me, above all, to separate from my family when I was barely a teenager. But it is the life that I have chosen and I do not doubt that I would do it again. In the career of an elite skater, you have to assume responsibilities very soon, because everything that you have not done at 16 years old you will never be able to do. If you push yourself to the max between 14 and 18, maybe you can compete at a high level until 25 or 26, but not much beyond.

“In this sport you prepare with your team, but when it comes down to it you are left alone on the court and it is in that solitude where your strength lies,” says García, who is wearing a Cyber ​​Y/Project × Jean Paul Gaultier top and Shoop pants. Raul Ruz

It implies giving the best of yourself at ages when many people have not yet decided what they want to be when they grow up.

Exact. And, if you don’t understand that, you better dedicate yourself to something else. I would say that skating is 30% natural talent and the rest is work, discipline and giving up.

Does it compensate?

That is something very relative. To me, without a doubt, but it’s easy to say after having been a world champion, which is the summit of Everest in any sport. If I hadn’t had those successes, maybe I would tell you that it’s not worth it at all, but in that case I would have already looked for something different to do and you wouldn’t be doing this interview with me.

What is a normal day like in Pau’s life?

I am of calm habits. Walk along the beach or along the Rambla in Vilanova [municipio a 40 kilómetros al sur de Barcelona], which is where I live. I meet friends, especially with colleagues from my two clubs, Sitges and Cunit. I go to the movies, I watch series like The Last of Us, I read biographies of athletes like Tania Lamarca or Almudena Cid.

Do you travel outside the competitions in which you participate?

I’ve barely had time. Yes, I have spent short vacations in New York and one of my many trips to Italy was for leisure. But I have a strange feeling when I’m packing and I don’t put the skates inside, it’s like it’s empty.

Pau García with Prada sweater and pants. Raul Ruz

What space do skates occupy in your life?

Right now I would say almost my entire life. Although I’m considering slowing down a bit.

Because?

Although I am only 22 years old, I have already achieved almost everything I had set out to do. I was missing a title, the World Games, which is our equivalent of the Olympic Games. I had not been able to compete in them due to the pandemic, but in July of last year I finally made my debut winning the gold medal in Birmingham, so I already have all the medals that can be aspired to in my discipline. Now I have an important challenge left, which is to leave a legacy, that my name remains in the history of this sport. Having won it all brings me closer to the end of my career at the highest level, so little by little I am going to look for a way to fill the void that the great competitions will leave when they are over.

credits Photography Raul Ruz styling Angela Esteban Bookseller Makeup and hairdressing Joyce Valadares (Kasteel Management) set design smarlen almonte Production Maia Hötink photography assistants Amets Iriondo and Tommy Avila styling assistant Gabriela Alvarado