The solidarity t-shirt of the musician Pau Donés -who passed away on June 9, 2020- with the motto “Living is urgent” has managed to raise up to the present 524 thousand 581 euros (more than 12 million pesos), which will be allocated to three research projects of the CRIS foundation against Cancer, that develop in the Vall d’Hebron Hospital.

The campaign is not over yet and now seven cancer survivors have made a final call to achieve maximum sales of this solidarity shirt until September 30, designed by Marc Donés, Pau’s brother, which recreates the one that the leader of Palo syrup dressed at the benefit concert in the Zócalo Square of Mexico City in 2017.

The money raised thanks to the sale of the Pau Donés shirt, who died of cancer, will be allocated to three research projects: one on targeted therapies in colon cancer metastatic, another envelope prostate and a third of precision image for improve cancer treatment with immunotherapy.

The death of the musician, who is responsible for songs like “La Flaca”, “Bonito” or “Depends”, left a feeling of consternation, but also a life lesson for the way in which he dealt with cancer during the last five years.

Known for the power of his voice, Pau Donés was always smiling and active, he did not stop making music until the last moment, managing to edit his latest album weeks before his death, Swallow or spit, despite the progression of the disease. It was in September 2015 that the musician informed his followers that he had just undergone an operation for colon cancer.

In his autobiography book 50 palos … and I keep dreaming (2017), the musician from Huesca spoke of the matter: “At fifty years old and you have little nonsense, but if you are also diagnosed with cancer, then even less.”

And it states on its pages: “One of the things about not knowing what is going to happen to your life is that you immediately establish an order of priorities about the things that are really important to you. ”

