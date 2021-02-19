The drama took place at the end of the morning, Friday February 19. An official at a refugee reception center in Pau (Pyrénées-Atlantiques) was killed by a Sudanese asylum seeker who stabbed him several times, AFP learned from the municipality and from a police source .

According to information from France Télévisions, the reception center for asylum seekers called the fire department around 11 a.m., reporting that a 46-year-old man, director of the home managed by the Isard-Cos Association, was seriously wounded with a stabbing weapon. The man died of his injuries, while the suspect, a 38-year-old Sudanese man, was arrested without incident.

For his part the mayor of Pau, François Bayrou, requested by France 3 New Aquitaine, did not wish to speak “for the time being“.

According to information from France Télévisions, the suspect has been in France since 2015 and not hosted in this center. His gesture would be linked to refusal of his refugee claim and does not presentterrorist character.

The Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, announced on Twitter that he was going there. He is expected in Pau around 5 p.m.