You can now download Paytm again on Google Play Store. The company has given information by tweeting. Earlier Google had said that it has removed the Paytm App from the Play Store due to violation of its policy on sports betting activities.

In response to an e-mail, Google said, “The app has been blocked due to violation of ‘Play’ policies – an explanation has been issued today ahead of the IPL tournament regarding our policy.”

Update: And we’re back! ???? – Paytm (@Paytm) September 18, 2020

Google also said that this step will only affect the availability of the app on the Play Store and will not affect its users. After this, Paytm made a tweet that the Paytm Android app is temporarily not available on the Google Play Store for new downloads or updates.

The company said, “This (app) will be back very soon (on the play store).” All your money is completely safe, and you can use your Paytm app as usual. “Paytm is a popular app for digital transactions.