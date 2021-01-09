Last Friday, Twitter suspended the account of the Mexican actress and singer Paty Navidad. The disqualification occurred the same day that the social network definitively closed the account of the outgoing president of the United States, Donald Trump, of whom Christmas has declared to be a follower.

In her latest tweets, the actress assured that her relatives have been cured of COVID-19 with “little guava and aspirin”. In the message thread, he asserted that the new coronavirus was “the same flu as every year that mutates every two.”

He also stated that the vaccines that are being administered in multiple countries around the world, including Mexico, are used to “hypervigilate” the population.

Although Twitter decided to suspend the Christmas account for “violating the rules”, the microblogging network did not specify which were the ones that caused the disabling. One of the possible infractions is to disseminate unverified information regarding COVID-19 and the presidential elections in the United States.

On November 4, 2020, the interpreter of “My Eternal Secret Love” published a message in which she supported Donald Trump and said that the outgoing president won the elections; however, the official results gave Joe Biden the winner. The social network labeled the tweet “misleading about how to participate in an election or civic process.”

Tweet from November 4, 2020 by Paty Navidad. Photo: Twitter capture.

Through a publication on Instagram, the actress referred to the closure of her account and pointed out that “the lie is not censored, only the truth suffers from censorship and should not be celebrated.”

The publication has more than 8 thousand “likes” and more than 80 thousand reproductions. Photo: Instagram capture.

“The censorship is strong and against all those who do not obey or try to think for themselves, those who today are happy for the reduction of rights and freedoms of some of us, tomorrow they will cry for the same reasons and perhaps suffer it from worst way ”, the post reads.

Last Thursday, Christmas, he explained to the media “not to be afraid of their accounts being canceled, since in the end we know that social networks handle us.”