Mexico. – Mexican actress Patty Christmas He is starring in a strong controversy, then, when he was at the International Airport of Mexico City to travel to the United States to promote the program “La Casa de los Famosos” your flight was rejected by the airline for not being vaccinated against Covid-19.

The Covid-19 left great changes in the world after the pandemic that originated in 2020 after the arrival of the coronavirus disease. However, thousands of people have been vaccinated against the virus, however, there are still people who are against this new normal.

For her part, the Sinaloan actress Paty Navidad, has been one of the people who has flatly refused to apply the doses of the vaccine against Covid-19However, the problem of not getting vaccinated appeared when I tried to travel to the United States.

“They didn’t let me go out because in my country they are very worried until I get vaccinated, and they don’t see I’m going to vaccinate. I am bringing a PCR where I am healthy, so what is it about? Well, from a dictatorship, that they are violating us, well, they already take away my rights everywhere,” actress Pati Navidad told reporters who were present at the Mexico City International Airport.

In addition, 49-year-old Paty Navidad pointed out that she was not anti-vaccination, but rather anti-experiments, the actress said, “Another thing, I am not anti-vaccination, I am anti-experiment, as I have always said, I am not vaccinated and I am not I am going to get vaccinated and even less right now knowing that I am not the only one, we are many people who think similarly and now it turns out that our rights are being taken away from us, because we are not vaccinated,” said Paty Navidad to whom she rejected a Mexican airline for not complying with the doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

It should be noted that months ago Paty Navidad He came out against the pandemic and the vaccine against Covid-19 Arguing that they are an invention of the most powerful organizations in the world to control humanity, the former beauty queen declared, “They are experiments on mRNA, nanotechnology, quantum dots and the luciferase enzyme” and furthermore, she added, “they will genetically modify and we will officially start the era of transhumanism, they will be able to connect us to a quantum computer and use us as robots”.