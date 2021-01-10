Paty Christmas He spoke on his social networks after Twitter proceeded with the suspension of his account. Therefore, the actress has shared a post on Instagram where she condemns the censorship.

“The lie is not censored, only the truth suffers from censorship and should not be celebrated! The censorship is strong and against all those who do not obey or try to think for themselves, those who today are happy about the reduction of rights and freedoms of some of us, tomorrow they will cry for the same reasons and perhaps suffer from the worse way ”, was the beginning of his text.

“Humanity will hardly be free, since freedom means awakening the conscience and being responsible. Most people fear responsibility, they enjoy the comfort and convenience of not thinking, avoiding, pointing out and blaming others for their own irresponsibility, “he added.

Post by Patricia Navidad Photo: Instagram capture

The Twitter platform took this measure on Friday, January 8, due to the opinions shared by the actress about COVID-19.

“Suspended account. Twitter suspends accounts that violate Twitter rules “, It could be read when visiting the profile of the actress.

This happened after the last publication of the interpreter, where she spoke about supposed home remedies to cure the coronavirus.

