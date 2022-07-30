One of the programs that viewers like to this day is “El chavo del 8″, a space created by Roberto Gómez Bolaños, also known as Chespirito.

Although its chapters were discontinued in the 1980s, its repetitions over the years have allowed new fans to meet the members of the neighborhood, a group that was not only focused on the main characters.

Paty from “El chavo del 8″

In 1972, in the chapter “The new neighbors”, the character named Paty joined the cast. She was characterized for being the pretty girl of the neighborhood and for being El Chavo’s platonic love, something that Chilindrina and Popis did not like. She lives with her aunt Gloria de Ella and since the third season she was added to the central cast.

This role was played by Patty Juaréz (1972), Rosa Bouchot (1975), Ana Lilian de la Macorra (1978-1979) and Paty Strevel (1987-1988).

Bouchot would be the one that these days has gained popularity again. The actress, singer and screenwriter has stolen the attention of social network users who perhaps did not know that she was a star before achieving fame with Chespirito.

According to The Herald of Mexico, The actress was part of the “file film”, a genre that was nourished by the Italian erotic comedy for the realization of her works. Rosita Bouchot participated in dozens of films, including “Rebellious Youth” (1987), “The Palo Alto Stallion” (1988) and more.

Rosita Bouchot, Mexican actress. Photo: Rosita Bouchot/Facebook

Rosita Bouchot as Arthritis the slave in “The Story of Cleopatra and Julius Caesar”

Rosita Bouchot as part of a sketch of “Chespirito”. Photo: Televisa

After her work with Gómez Bolaños, the interpreter continued her career in film and television. In 2006, alongside María Antonieta de las Nieves, she recorded a special episode of the series “Skimo” broadcast by Nickelodeon. She is currently 70 years old.