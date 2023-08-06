Sunday, August 6, 2023, 2:12 p.m.



Updated 2:50 p.m.

“Feijóo and the PP care little about what they sign and the price they pay to be there and have power, but the price is paid by all the rest, because it is our rights and freedoms that are being cut.” The PSOE, just minutes after Vox announced its willingness to support an investiture of Alberto Núñez Feijóo without compensation, made a public video of its spokesperson in Congress, Patxi López, criticizing the pacts reached by the PP with Vox to govern in some municipalities and autonomous communities.

According to the socialist spokesman, the “only” thing that Feijóo has done is “extend the pacts with Vox where he can” and he put the recent pact between both formations in Aragon as an example of what an alliance of the two government parties could be to make Feijóo president. López affirmed that in Aragon they have already agreed to “repeal the Democratic Memory Law, impose the parental pin, destroy the equality departments and thereby destroy equality policies.” “Involution and retreat, just what the Spanish said no to on July 23,” added the veteran Basque leader.

For this reason, the socialist official insisted that the PSOE has a “political obligation”, but also an “ethical and democratic” one, to set up a government that means “just the opposite of what the PP does.”

«A Government that makes the economy grow, to generate quality employment, with rights, and also to distribute the benefits of that growth fairly. A government that makes us continue advancing in rights and freedoms, a government that seeks coexistence and not confrontation and confrontation,” she declared.