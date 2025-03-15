The spokesman for the socialist group in Congress, Patxi Lópezhe has asked Do not advance debates And he has indicated that the expense in defense by the Government of Spain will take place when the debate on safety and financing in Europe ends.

“When there is a conclusion there, this debate can be made, more can be specified“López said this Saturday in Santander, to questions by journalists after inaugurating the XV Congress of the PSOE of Cantabria.

The deputy for Vizcaya and Federal Secretary of the Party has required the media, already the purpose of the greatest concretion requested by other parties about the defense expense On the part of the central executive, which is now being discussed whether or not the deficit will compute, whether the European Investment Bank can participate with strategic investments or whether funds are redistributed.

“All this is there, It is under discussion At the moment, “López has remarked, for whom from other acronyms they are making” very advanced debates “, since currently the analysis is in Brussels, about the security that is needed, how to respond jointly and with what financing.

“It is what is being discussed now and debating right now Within the European Union, “said the socialist spokesman, who recalled that the leader of his formation and government president, Pedro Sánchez, will go to the lower house at the end of the month, after the European councils.

“We do not advance debates for those who We don’t have the keys yet“López insisted, as he has expressed that” he is already well to launch diatribes and arguments that are false. “

Peace troops to Ukraine

In the conclave of the Cantabrian Socialists, it has also been questioned in case the Spanish government You have already decided if you are going to send Peace Troops to Ukraineto which he has also specified that it is an issue in which it is not yet and that, in that case, it will be “when there is peace”. “We have the peace troops deployed in many countries, but when there is peace,” said Patxi López.