The 2023 Payments Show, scheduled in Milan from 22 to 24 November, promises to be a turning point in the Italian financial landscape, marking a significant transformation not only in the spread of cashless payments, but also in the rise of the digital euro. Antonio Patuelli, president of the Italian Banking Association (Abi), shares his vision in an interview with l’Economia del Corriere on this event and on the innovations that are shaking the financial sector. The key element of the Show will be the digital euro, an electronic currency proposed by European Central Bank (ECB) and distributed through banks. The legislative proposal published by the Commission on 28 June laid the foundations for this revolution, setting 2026 as a possible introduction date. Patuelli emphasizes the importance of this new form of payment, defining it as the third institutional form of cash after coins and banknotes.



The digital euro, unlike debit and credit cards, represents a significant technological leap. Its traceability, considered essential in the fight against tax evasion, tax avoidance, money laundering and financial crime, is one of the distinctive elements of this digital currency. The ECB is also working on a holding cap for individual usersan aspect that will help ensure responsible use and to prevent possible abuse. Patuelli reassures on the role of banks in this context. Although the digital euro is not intermediated by the traditional banking system, banks will play a crucial role, connecting users’ digital wallet to a bank account. The digital euro, therefore, represents an opportunity for commercial banks to play a key role in the distribution and management of this new form of electronic money.

Speaking of emerging technologies, Patuelli addresses the topic of artificial intelligence (AI) in the banking sector. He recognizes that AI can present risks, such as the spread of false news, scams and impersonation. However, he highlights the need for updated regulations at European and national level to regulate the use of AI in the financial sector, ensuring that this is done in compliance with laws and responsibilities. On the economic front, the president of the ABI notes that 2023 was a record year for Italian banks, with the top five recording significant profits. This success is attributed to massive investments in the technology sector and the ability of banks to adapt to digital changes. Patuelli observes that banks, despite the challenges faced in the past, have faced restructuring and recapitalizations, emerging more resilient. Finally, Patuelli addresses the issue of the fight against cash. He points out that the reduction in banknote payments is driven not only by anti-money laundering regulations, but also by the growing simplicity of digital payment systems. This transition towards digital solutions is seen as a natural evolution, without tears, which reflects the growing support of consumers and companies for more efficient and traceable payment methods.

