The M5S exponent in an interview with The print takes up the words of Professor Giorgio Parisi and relaunches the ecological manifesto

“I’ve been a lot struck by the interview with the Nobel Prize winner Giorgio Parisiit is important that parties and coalitions make theirs clear to citizens agendas. We did it, with a social agenda that we have sent and put pen to paper and I would say from today with a Parisi agenda that the MoVimento will take as an example. I hear mention of non-existent agendas, I would say that the Movement embraces a Parisi agenda.

The passage onbuilding efficiency it’s crucial, Parisi says big investments need to be made in this sense and it is exactly what we think and what we have tried to put into practice. In this sense, we cannot have a few years as our horizon, but at least 2050. In the words of the Nobel Prize there is an ecological manifesto on which there can be no uncertainties. We will carry this vision forward without making unlikely compromises. Even if they don’t get votes, we know that investing in energy efficiency and renewables is the only way.

I’m not following the game of alliances, but the show we are witnessing these days seems to me to comment on its own. We pose clear themes, if YES and Verdi want to join us well, otherwise it will mean that we will be the only ones to pose certain themes. You certainly cannot make an alliance with those who want nuclear and outdated waste management technologies, with those who talk about the environment but propose economic models as usual and then think of presenting themselves to the voters as ecologists or going to the Fridays for Future. There is a limit.

For the Regionals I believe that President Conte has already expressed himselfcontrary to the policy of the two ovens. What happens in Rome can only reverberate on the territories. Having said that, yesterday I was at the Festa dell’Unità in Reggio Emilia and I was very warmly welcomed. I was the one who most believed in the alliance with the PD, and it hurts me to see the PD move to the right, but the path has been interrupted and the evolutions we are seeing in these days also show us why. I am convinced that to beat the right you need the left, not a crowd in the center “.

