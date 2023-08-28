M5s: Patuanelli, I wish Di Maio luck but separate destinies

“Luigi Di Maio has made different choices from ours with reasons that are not always acceptable and I believe he has been Minister of Foreign Affairs with discipline and honour. I wish him all the luck possible, certainly not in my political strength because I think our destinies have separated definitively”. This was stated by Stefano Patuanelli, group leader of the M5s in the Senate, from the stage of the Italian affairs party underway in Ceglie Messapica, in the Brindisi area. And always referring to the former leader of the Movement and Foreign Minister, he added that he was very annoyed by the label often given to Di Maio of “bibitaro del San Paolo”, for having worked as a steward in the Naples stadium. “First of all, there is nothing wrong with having done so before his political career and, as a second reason, because he has never sold a drink”, underlining that the definition of “run away from home and incompetent” often attributed to pentastellati “it was a shameful distortion of a political force that had a remarkable electoral result”.

Patanuelli, Schlein works, brought the Democratic Party to the positions of the 5S

“Elly Schlein has brought the Democratic Party to positions we’ve been in for some time and I think it’s working at the moment”. Thus Stefano Patuanelli, group leader of the M5s in the Senate, answering a question about the secretary of the Democratic Party, from the stage of the Italian affairs party underway in Ceglie Messapica, in the Brindisi area.

M5S: PATUANELLI, ‘WE CAN BE TRUSTED, PROMISES KEPT UNLIKE THE CENTRE-RIGHT GOVERNMENT’

Can the Cinquestelle be trusted? “I don’t see why you shouldn’t trust a political force that has tried to fulfill the promises it has made without ever governing alone. You can agree or disagree with the basic income but we did it. One can agree or disagree with the dignity decree, the Spazzacorrotti, but they are measures that we promised the Italians and, despite having governed with political forces very different from us, we have carried them forward.It seems to me that today a very compact majority, a center-right that was able to win the elections, of the many promises made to the Italians (naval blockade, excise duties, taxes, the free ride for Europe) there is not much left”. This was stated by Stefano Patuanelli, M5S group leader in the Senate, during La Piazza di Affaritaliani in Ceglie Messapica. “So, yes, I think we can trust a political force whose leader is a Prime Minister who has been able to manage a pandemic in the best possible way and who has been able to govern with political forces that are not always aligned. A political force that in the meantime she has matured a lot. So -he added- I think she is a political force that can be trusted”.

Minimum wage: Patuanelli is not the only thing that unites us with the Democratic Party

“I don’t think the minimum wage is the only thing that unites us with the Democratic Party, but that experience can be applied to other issues. For example, the budget law with income support for those who don’t make ends meet, or the healthcare which must be public and territorial, and the relaunch of Transizione 4.0, which I have the honor of having done as Minister of Economic Development, and which this government has totally abandoned, creating, in my opinion, a great deal of damage to Italian entrepreneurs”. This was said by Stefano Patuanelli, group leader of the M5s in the Senate, arriving at the Italian affairs party underway in Ceglie Messapica, in the Brindisi area.

