‘At the bottom there is room’ showed one of the funniest and most tense moments, in which the Gonzales They were the protagonists. ‘Patty’ He decided that his mother, after she met only Joel, would visit his family; Therefore, she was invited to a lunch. Mrs. Kathy arrived at the Las Nuevas Lomas neighborhood and was surprised to find that it was a residence, where there were luxurious houses and mansions.

In this regard, ‘Patty’ told him that joel and his family are not wealthy, but they are humble and hard-working people. However, upon seeing the house of the Gonzalesthe Mrs. Kathy He was astonished and exclaimed: “It’s a pigsty.” Given that comment, Joel’s lover told him to remember what the house where they lived was like before she left for the United States to work.

Did ‘Patty’s’ mother already know some members of the Gonzales?

The answer is yes. On a night out, the Mrs. Kathy He ran into ‘Pepe’ and ‘Tito’s party bus. Thus, he met the uncles of joel, with whom he began to dance and drink until dawn. That’s why, at lunch they had at the Gonzales house, before leaving, she told her friends to repeat the party that same night and that’s how it happened.

