Episode 346 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ will be overloaded with emotions and drama. In this chapter, we will see Joel, who jumps on one foot, because the day has arrived when he will ask Patty, his girlfriend, for his hand. ‘Fish Face’ has organized a lunch at his house, where ‘Charito’ will prepare a delicious northern-style goat. Everyone was invited, from Dolores, ‘Jimmy’s’ girlfriend, to ‘Mike’ and Macarena.

Everything seemed to be going perfectly for the member of the Gonzales, but everything changed when Patty arrived at his home accompanied by her mother Katty and a mysterious beau. Who is it?

What tragic news did Joel Gonzales receive from Patty’s mother on ‘AFHS’?

Joel did not expect that mother and daughter would arrive accompanied by a mysterious young foreigner named Mark. In front of the entire Gonzales family, he introduced him as his daughter’s new boyfriend, which left Joel in a state of shock. The news was so shocking that the young man fainted when he found out. Could it be that ‘Charito’s’ son was, in reality, the lover? We will discover the truth in the episode that will be broadcast today, Monday, November 13, on America TV.

Why will ‘Teresita’ and Gaspar prevent Joel from asking Patty for her hand?

Both Gaspar and ‘Teresita’ are convinced that the ring that Joel will give to Patty to propose to him is the result of a robbery. The couple has the idea that the ‘Fish Face’ has stolen that ring as part of a madness of love to please his fiancée.

However, the theories circulating on social networks would indicate that this earring really belongs to Francesca Maldini and that it was the same jewel that she received from Diego Montalbán. However, when ‘Noni’ discovered that the chef faked her death to obtain her forgiveness, she took the ring and threw it into the toilet and then pulled the lever.

It is at that moment when ‘Tito’ and ‘Pepe’ find the ring in the drain and decide to sell it to their nephew Joel for a thousand dollars.

Gaspar and Teresita will prevent Joel from asking Patty to marry him at all costs. Photo: América TV

Why does Katty, Patty’s mother, hate Joel?

Katty, Patty’s mother, can’t stand that her daughter has fallen in love with a ne’er-do-well with no charisma, as she labels Joel. She prefers that he return with her to the United States, where she will be able to work and earn well, in addition to having the opportunity to find someone much better than ‘Charito’s’ son. However, the character played by actress Melissa Paredes does not agree with that and she reaffirms her love for her boyfriend.