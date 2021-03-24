Patty Wong recalled her past on the last broadcast of On everyone’s lips. Along with the program, the businesswoman returned to the fifth of Barrios Altos where she lived during her childhood and told anecdotes about her life.

In the images it was possible to see the also model walking through some passages of the place. He even came to the house where he lived with his parents and his nine siblings.

Upon seeing the streets that sheltered her when she was still young, the television figure highlighted that thanks to her experiences she was able to become the person she is today. “This district taught me to be a very brave woman and to take up arms,” ​​she said.

Patty Wong was also encouraged to show the school she attended during the first years of her life and assured that her entrepreneurial nature awakened in its classrooms.

“Here I discovered that I wanted to be an entrepreneur. At the age of 12 he sold 70 loaves a day in the living room, came an hour earlier and gave his bread to the ‘porte’. Rayaba, “he added.

Similarly, he visited the oriental food restaurant where he got his first job. At the premises of the center of Lima, she commented that with her ingenuity she was able to learn some techniques that would help her start her own chifa business: “Two decades later I set up competition for her on Abancay Avenue.”

When talking to the host of En boca de todos, Patty wong He reflected on his life and the difficult moments he lived: “It made me nostalgic because I had not returned (to Barrios Altos) for years. We must always be proud of our roots, I never forget my origin . I’m very happy because he forged me ”.

