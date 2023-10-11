‘There is room at the bottom’ brought a bitter end to the relationship between joel and ‘Patty’ after Aunt Maruja arrived in Las Nuevas Lomas to meet her niece’s lover and give him her blessing. However, the ‘Fish Face’ failed to meet expectations and the matriarch of the menu girl’s family told him that she should break up with him, because that relationship had no future.

Given this, ‘Patty’ made the decision to leave Joel; But after talking to several members of the Gonzales about listening to her Aunt Maruja, she felt confused and regretful. For this reason, she sought out ‘Fish Face’ to ask for forgiveness. However, ‘Charito”s eldest son did not give in and told him: “Now, I doubt it. I have to think about it.”

