Although it is part of her job and despite the exhausting days, Patty López de la Cerda rose to fame for being part of the Azteca Deportes team, where she appeared in the box with her notes and reports of events in the sports world.

It was precisely in Instagramwhere she currently has just over 2,180,000 followers where she recalled her stage in the box, she attended the best sporting events and, of course, she misses the moment when she went out to publicize her work.

He misses his time on the courts Instagram pattylopezdelac

Patty Lopez de la Cerda She is a television host mainly related to the world of sports. She was born on July 6 and studied to become certified as a Health Coach, also taking some nutrition courses.

“Among many other things, I think the pandemic made us realize the importance of the place where we live… Three moves later, I still see that it was wonderful to have found my friends from @homiemx_,” was the message that he shared in social media.