Mexico.- Patty Lopez de la Cerda surprises its fans and those who are not, for the better, and that is that the influencers She has found a way to be the center of attention and have people talk about her. Now, taking advantage of the Christmas theme, he did not hesitate to make a special with exclusive content for his most loyal fans.

This advance was made known in his account instagram with a spicy video announcing that Santa had left a big gift for all of them, and gave a little taste of her dressed in the outfit of a female version of the man in red, unleashing the madness of the fans.

“Santa left them surprises and coupons. I see them, you know where,” he published. Of course, it is for its exclusive OnlyFans content, where Patty López de la Cerda has become one of the most influential and most flattered women on social networks, not for nothing does she have millions of people behind her content.

On this occasion, in the few seconds she shared, Patty López de la Cerda wore a red and white outfit, the fabric with some transparency, which made her fans delighted. With just a few hours, she has achieved more than 39,000 reactions and is increasing both on her Instagram and on her other platforms where the former reporter’s content stands out.