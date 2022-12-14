As you probably already know, Wonder Woman 3 It is no longer part of Warner Bros. plans for the future. Given this fact, Patty Jenkis, who was the director of the first two installments of this series, and was already working on the third film, broke the silence, and has finally spoken about this decision.

Through his official Twitter account, Jenkis shared a message stating that she was willing to discuss Wonder Woman’s future in the DCU and unfortunately this did not come to pass. This was what he commented:

“I never walked away. I was open to consider anything that was asked of me. I understood that there was nothing I could do to move forward at this time. DC is obviously focused on the changes they have to make, so I understand that these decisions are difficult at this time. Gal is the greatest gift I have received in all this journey. A dear friend, inspiration and sister. There are no words that she can use to convey how magical she is.”

Although it seems that Wonder Woman 3 will never become a reality, many wonder if Jenkis will return to the project of Star Wars: Rogue Squadronsomething he abandoned to commit to Warner Bros. Although he does not make this matter clear in his message, he does point out that Lucasfilm offered him a retake of this film after his commitment to the DCU.

Thus, does not rule out the possibility that Star Wars: Rogue Squadron is once running right now. On related topics, you can learn more about tape cancellation here.

Editor’s Note:

Although the cancellation of the tape is a pity, it should not be forgotten that this situation also opens the door for the next Star Wars movie to be extremely spectacular from start to finish. We can only wait and see what will happen.

Via: Patty Jenkis